Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against PM Modi for Alleged Hate Speeches During Elections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (May 14) dismissed a writ petition seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against hate speeches allegedly given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the campaigns for Lok Sabha elections. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing the petition filed by ex-IAS Officer EAS Sarma and a former IIM Dean Trilochan Sastry.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that in 2019, the Court had entertained a similar petition and sought the response of the Election Commission. However, after the elections were over, that matter was disposed of.The court was hearing a writ petition seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate appropriate action against hate speeches being delivered by political campaigners, especially those on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General Elections.The petition cited the speeches given by PM Modi on 21.04.2024, and the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur on 27.04.2024. Reportedly, these speeches were repeatedly posted on different social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter by the official handle of BJP and sitting MP Arvind Dharmpuri.

In another news, Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, a constituency where he has secured wins with larger margin for two consecutive terms. Modi expressed his gratitude to people in Kashi after filing nomination. PM Modi wrote on X, "My heartfelt gratitude to my family members in Kashi! I am very excited to file my nomination from Varanasi for the third consecutive time. The amazing love and blessings I have received from all of you in the last 10 years have inspired me to work with a constant spirit of service and full determination…"