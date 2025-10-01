Adar Poonawalla Set to Buy RCB? Pune Businessman in Talks to Acquire IPL Franchise, Say Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team may soon get a new owner, with reports suggesting a potential record-breaking deal. Pune-based businessman and Serum Institute of India CEO, Adar Poonawalla, has expressed interest in buying IPL franchise.

Poonawalla is currently in discussions with RCB’s parent company, Diageo, which owns United Spirits PLC, according to media reports. The deal is expected to be worth around Rs 17,553 crore ($2 billion). However, it is not yet clear whether Diageo will sell the team entirely or only a partial stake.

Several other investors are reportedly eyeing RCB, but Poonawalla is seen as the strongest contender. Media reports suggest that Diageo is considering pricing the franchise at $2 billion.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi commented on the development said, “There were rumours about the sale of RCB for many days. But now the owner has decided to sell. The team will be 100% available for sale. A world-class company has shown interest, and this deal can set a new financial record in the IPL.”

According to Houlihan Lokey’s IPL Valuation Study, RCB holds the top position this year in terms of business value. The franchise’s off-field success is also notable, with strong sponsorships such as smart phone mobile brand tech brand Nothing, robust digital marketing, and the presence of global icons, all contributing to its rising brand value.

Earlier this year, the Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake in Gujarat Titans for Rs 5,000 crore, valuing the team at Rs 7,453 crore. If the RCB deal goes through, it could set an unprecedented benchmark in IPL franchise sales.