AFG vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat in the first T20I against Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Afghanistan will aim for a stronger display after failing to reach the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup. Rashid Khan’s side fell short in the group stage, including an eight-run defeat to Bangladesh. Bangladesh also failed to reach the Asia Cup final after losing to Pakistan. The Tigers will be without skipper Litton Das, who is ruled out due to injury. There will be no live telecast of the series in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

🚨 TOSS ALERT! 🚨



Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and decided that #AfghaAtalan will bat first against Bangladesh. 👍#AsiaCup2025 | #AFGvBAN | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/H3TtnLj3zS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 2, 2025

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

Series: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I series

Match: 1st T20I

Date: Thursday, October 2

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Live Telecast on TV in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik

🚨 STARTING XI! 🚨



Here's #AfghanAtalan's Starting XI for the first game of the Etisalat Cup T20I series against Bangladesh. 👏



Go well, Atalano! 👍#AFGvBAN2025 | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/PCak6wHPGu — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 2, 2025

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman