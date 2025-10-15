AFG vs BAN 2025 3rd ODI Highlights: Afghanistan Thrash Bangladesh by 200 Runs to Sweep ODI Series 3–0

Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 200 runs in a one-sided ODI clash after a brilliant all-round performance in which their batsmen and bowlers dominated from start to finish.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Afghanistan put up a strong total of 293 for 9 in 50 overs. Ibrahim Zadran played a classy knock of 95 runs off 111 balls, anchoring the innings beautifully. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provided the late fireworks with a blazing 62 off just 37 balls, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 42 runs at the top of the order.

Bangladesh’s bowlers had a tough day. Hasan Mahmud and Tanvir Islam took two wickets each, but they were expensive as Afghanistan’s batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking.

AFG vs BAN 2025 3rd ODI Highlights

Chasing 294, Bangladesh’s batting collapsed completely. They were bowled out for just 93 runs in 27.1 overs. Rashid Khan was at his lethal best, picking up 3 wickets for only 6 runs in four overs. Bilal Sami also starred with 4 wickets, tearing through the middle and lower order.

Only Shamim Hossain offered some resistance with 43 runs off 54 balls, while the rest of the batting line-up fell apart.

This massive win is one of Afghanistan’s biggest ODI victories and highlights their growing confidence and strength in world cricket ahead of upcoming major tournaments.