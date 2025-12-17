AFG vs NEP LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Nepal ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Afghanistan Under 19 won the toss and chose to bowl against Nepal Under 19 in the 12th Group B match of the ACC Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Both teams are still searching for their first win of the tournament after losing their opening two matches. Afghanistan are placed third in Group B while Nepal remain at the bottom of the table. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Live Streaming Info
Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19, 12th ODI
Tournament: ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025
Date: Wednesday, 17 December 2025
Time: 10:30 AM IST
Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
TV telecast in India: Sony Sports Network
Live streaming in India: SonyLIV app and SonyLIV website
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Playing XIs
Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Sahil Patel, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Aashish Luhar(w), Dilsad Ali, Ashok Dhami(c), Abhisekh Tiwari, Roshan Bishwakarma, Chandan Ram, Yuvraj Khatri, Bipin Sharma, Nitesh Kumar
Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Mahboob Khan(w/c), Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Azizullah Miakhil, Nazifullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nooristani Omarzai, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen