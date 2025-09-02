AFG vs PAK, T20I Tri-Series: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran Power Afghanistan to 169-5 Against Pakistan at Sharjah

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran guided Afghanistan to 169 for five against Pakistan in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Afghanistan chose to bat first but lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for eight. Atal and Zadran then steadied the innings with a fluent century stand that put Pakistan’s bowlers under pressure. Atal scored 64 while Zadran made 65 before both fell in quick succession.

INNINGS CHANGE! 🔁#AfghanAtalan have put on a decent batting effort to post 169/5 runs on the board in the first inning. @IZadran18 (65) and Sediqullah Atal (64) were the picks of the batters with half-centuries. 👍#AFGvPAK | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/9oBkTQVc6X — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 2, 2025

Seamer Faheem Ashraf led Pakistan’s fightback with a career-best four for 27, including two wickets in the same over that broke Afghanistan’s momentum. Azmatullah Omarzai was dismissed for four and Rashid Khan managed an unbeaten eight from four balls as the innings closed.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Afghanistan 169-5 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 65, Sediqullah Atal 64; Faheem Ashraf 4-27)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi