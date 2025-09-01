AFG vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Tri-series 2025 Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard​​​​​​​: The United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl in the third match of the T20I Tri-Series 2025 against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 1, 2025. Both teams are looking to recover after defeats to Pakistan in the opening games of the series. During the toss, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his team will try to restrict Afghanistan under 160 runs. “We are going to bowl first. Nothing special, the pitch is looking good. It will be the same in both innings. We will try to restrict them under 160. We took positive points from the last game. We have two changes,” he said.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said his team wanted to bat first and was happy with the toss result. “We wanted to bat first, we got what we wanted, so happy with that. I feel as a team we need to keep things simple. It's about us, how we are going to play. That matters. We don't want to repeat the mistakes we made in the last game. We have one change,” he added.

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 – 3rd Match Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

🚨 PLAYING XI! 🚨



We are going with a solitary XI from the last game, with Fareed Ahmad making way for the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, Sharafuddin Ashraf.



Go well, Atalano! 👍#AfghanAtalan | #UAEvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/7WgC3LZ5Mp — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 1, 2025

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan by 31 runs in the series opener. UAE also lost to Pakistan by the same margin. The UAE’s defeat could have been heavier if not for a 77-run knock off 35 balls by Asif Khan. His innings, however, came too late to put Pakistan under pressure. Afghanistan struggled against disciplined bowling led by Haris Rauf, who took four wickets for 31 runs.

The match will start at 8:30 p.m. IST. The toss took place at 8 p.m. IST. The game will not be televised live in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 – 3rd Match Live Streaming Info

Match: UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, T20I Tri-Series 2025

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Toss: 8:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: Available on the FanCode app and website

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 – 3rd Match Weather Report, Pitch Report Of Sharjah

There is no chance of rain during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 40°C, while the minimum will be around 30°C.

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to be a good batting surface. Bowlers may get some help in the early stages. Spinners and fast bowlers can make an impact if they hit the right areas. As the game progresses, batting should become easier. Scores of 180-190 runs can be defended due to some assistance for spinners with an older ball.

The wicket used in the series opener offered more help to bowlers. The second match was played on a flatter surface. If the curator uses the first-match wicket, Afghanistan may have a slight advantage. If the second-match surface is used, UAE could look to upset Afghanistan and register their first win of the series.