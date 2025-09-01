AFG vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series 2025: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran's Half-Centuries Power Afghanistan to 188/4 Against United Arab Emirates

September 1, 2025

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran powered Afghanistan to 188 for 4 against the United Arab Emirates in the third match of the T20I tri-series on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 7 in the third over, but Atal and Zadran steadied the innings with an 84-run stand. The pair guided their team past the 100-run mark before Atal fell in the 13th over for 54 off 30 balls, an innings that included three sixes and four fours.

Darwish Rasooli was dismissed soon after for 10, leaving Afghanistan at 120 for 3 in the 15th over. Zadran went on to complete his fifty before departing for 63 off 40 balls, hitting four sixes and three boundaries.

With Afghanistan at 160 for 4 in the 18th over, Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat added quick runs to lift the total close to 190. For UAE, Muhammad Rohid and Saghir Khan claimed two wickets each.

Afghanistan 188-4 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 63, Sediqullah Atal 54; Muhammad Rohid Khan 2-34, Saghir Khan 2-52)
Target: 189

UAE need 183 runs to win.

UAE vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 – 3rd Match Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

