Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of BBL, after Australia pull out of ODI series

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday (January 12) announced it has withdrawn from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, citing Taliban's crackdown on women’s freedom. Australia were scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Super League in UAE in March. Amid the recent development, Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has expressed his disappointment over CA’s decision, stating that he won’t be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) anymore. Taking to Twitter, Naveen wrote: “time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA”.

Notably, Naveen-ul-Haq is part of the Sydney Sixers squad in the ongoing BBL season. In fact, he has featured in a couple of games for Sixers as well, claiming a total of two wickets.CA decided to pull out of the ODI fixture after extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government. "Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023," CA said in a statement. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms. "CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," it added. With this decision, Australia will also forfeit 30 competition points for the series, which go towards World Cup qualification.

