ILT20 bans Afghanistan pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq banned for 20 months

The International League T20 has banned fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for 20 months for breaching his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors who had signed him for Season 1 of the tournament. Naveen was offered another year’s extension by the Warriors but refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2.Naveen played for Sharjah Warriors in Season 1 of the ILT20 (January-February 2023) who earlier this year sent him a retention notice on the same terms and conditions in accordance with the Player Agreement terms. Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 to intervene in this dispute. The ILT20 first initiated a mediation process through an independent third-party mediator, however the mediation failed.

The ILT20’s three-member Disciplinary Committee which includes the league’s Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam, and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas separately heard both the parties i.e. Naveen and Sharjah Warriors and examining the evidence before them conveyed its final verdict of a 20-month ban on Naveen.CEOILT20 David White: “We do not take pride in making this announcement but all parties are expected to comply with their contractual commitments and recognize that non-compliance can cause damage to the other party. Unfortunately, Naveen-ul-Haq failed to honour his contractual obligations with the Sharjah Warriors, and as such the league had no option but to impose this 20-month ban on him. “The disciplinary proceedings against Naveen were conducted in a transparent manner and both parties involved were given opportunities to prepare and present their submissions.”