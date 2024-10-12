Ajay Jadeja Appointed Heir of Jamnagar Royal Family

Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji Maharaj, on Friday, October 11, made a historic decision to appoint former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as his heir to the Jamnagar throne. The 53-year-old cricketer, who has played 15 Test matches and 196 ODIs, is the descendant of the royal Jamnagar family.

Ajay Jadeja was born in Jamnagar, then known as Nawanagar, in 1971. His father, Daulatsinhji Jadeja, is the cousin brother of Shatrysalyasinhji, who made the announcement late on Friday through a letter.

Gujarat: Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja announced as the next erstwhile Jamsaheb of Nawanagar. Erstwhile Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar issued a statement last night.



(Pic 1 - File photo of Ajay Jadeja, pic 2 - copy of statement provided by PRO team of Jamsaheb) pic.twitter.com/K6jTByI4Nu — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

"The festival of Dusshera is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile. On this auspicious day, I have resolved my dilemma as Ajay Jadeja has accepted my offer to be my heir. I have full confidence that Ajay Jadeja will be a blessing for the people of Jamnagar and will serve them with dedication. I am deeply grateful to him," the letter stated.

Jadeja's relatives are former legendary cricketers KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, after whom Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named. Shatrusalyasinhji was also a first-class cricketer and was the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar.

The prestigious Ranji Trophy domestic cricket championship is named after his ancestor, Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji Jadeja, commonly known as Ranji, who was the ruler of Nawanagar from 1907 to 1933.