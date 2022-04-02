"I don't think Dhoni should guide me" says Ajay Jadeja

Mumbai: The match between Chennai and Lucknow in IPL turned out to be a good match, Chennai suffered their second defeat. Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions to Chennai's leadership and the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Former players Ajay Jadeja and Parthiv Patel on the role of Dhoni expressed displeasure.

'Dhoni is a big player. I'm a fan of him. If it was the last match of the season, Dhoni should have guided the team. But during the second match I don't think Dhoni should guide me ', said Ajay Jadeja.

Parthiv Patel also agreed with this view. After Dhoni's resignation, Parthiv said that Jadeja should be given freedom. "If you want to create new leadership, you have to give it freedom. Only by giving Jadeja a chance to lead can he become a good captain. Only when he makes mistakes "Learn," said Parthiv Patel.

Presence of Ravindra Jadeja's wife

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of new Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja, was present at the match on Thursday. Cheering CSK from the VIP Gallery.



