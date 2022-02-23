Alex Hales re-joins Islamabad United for remainder of PSL after pulling out midway

Alex Hales will make a surprise return to the PSL having left the tournament just over a week ago, citing bubble fatigue as the main reason for his withdrawal.According to reports, Hales will be available for selection for tomorrow's eliminator match against Peshawar Zalmi.The availability of Hales will give a major boost to the United as the team has been facing fitness issues.

Hales played seven games for Islamabad United this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will be up against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.If Islamabad loses the match against Zalmi tomorrow they will be out of the tournament