England opener Alex Hales announces shocking retirement from international cricket

England batter Alex Hales has announced retirement from International cricket. The 34-year-old took to Instagram to announce his departure from cricket. Hi guys, Just a note to announce that I have decided to retire from international cricket. It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all formats,” part of his message read. “I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” his message further read.

He signs off from his England career as a T20 World Cup winner, having played his last game in their five-wicket win over Pakistan at the MCG in November last year. He has opted to bow out of the international game, confirming his continued availability for short-form leagues around the world. "It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats," Hales said in a statement seen by ESPNcricinfo before publication. "l've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on."Throughout my time in an England shirt I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It's been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final."Hales finishes his England career with 2419 ODI runs at 37.79, including six hundreds, and is one of three men to score more than 2000 T20I runs for England, with his single hundred coming against a Sri Lanka side featuring Ajantha Mendis and Lasith Malinga at the 2014 World T20.