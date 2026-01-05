Ambati Rayudu, Wife Chennupalli Vidya Blessed With a Baby Boy; Share First Photo

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya have welcomed a baby boy, the couple’s third child. The 40-year-old announced the news on Instagram, sharing a selfie with his wife and the newborn from the hospital. Rayudu captioned the post: “Happy to have been blessed with a baby boy..”

The couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter in July 2020 and were blessed with a second daughter in May 2023. Rayudu and Vidya first met during their college days in Hyderabad. Their friendship grew into love, and they married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2009.

Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2023, had a long and eventful career. He led India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2004, where the team reached the semifinals. Rayudu made his international debut in July 2013, scoring an unbeaten 63 in his first One-Day International against Zimbabwe in Harare. He later made his T20 International debut in 2020 against England. Over his international career, played 55 ODIs and six T20Is and scored 1,736 runs.

Rayudu was also a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League, where he played for 14 seasons. He began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2010 before moving to the Chennai Super Kings in 2018, where he remained until his retirement in 2023. Across 187 IPL innings, he scored 4,348 runs.