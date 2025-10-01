Amelia Kerr Becomes 3rd New Zealand Player to Take 100 WODI Wickets, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr reached 100 wickets in women’s One Day International cricket during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 1, 2025.

What a start from #AmeliaKerr! 👏



A perfect googly outside leg stump. 100th wicket for Amelia Kerr!



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/iLEAy9YaHj#CWC25 👉 #AUSvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/H5BqKigTnF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 1, 2025

The 24-year-old leg-spinner achieved the milestone by dismissing Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield after the visitors opted to bat. Kerr added another wicket when Annabel Sutherland holed out to Suzie Bates at mid-on.

She became the third New Zealand player to reach 100 wickets in WODIs, joining Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine.

New Zealand Players With 100 Wickets in Women’s ODIs

Player Wickets Innings Average Economy Rate Lea Tahuhu 115 96 29.08 4.53 Sophie Devine 107 127 35.92 4.55 Amelia Kerr 101* 77 29.45 4.58

Kerr reached the landmark in her 77th WODI innings. She has six four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul, with an average around 30 and an economy rate above four.