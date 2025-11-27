Amelia Kerr Sold to MI (Mumbai Indians) for INR 3 Crore at WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3 crore at the 2026 Women’s Premier League auction in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Kerr has now become the second-most expensive overseas player in WPL history.

Amelia Kerr is back with @mipaltan 👌



The defending #TATAWPL champions bring back the highest wicket-taker from last season for INR 3 Crore 👏 #TATAWPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/7xXWv96KwY — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 27, 2025

Kerr, 25, was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction. She was part of the MI squads that won the WPL titles in 2023 and 2025. Across three WPL seasons, she has scored 437 runs and taken 40 wickets in 29 matches. Last season, she won the Purple Cap with 18 wickets.

At the international level, Kerr helped New Zealand lift the T20 World Cup last year. She is known for her all-round skills and has consistently performed with both bat and ball.