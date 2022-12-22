Andre Coley appointed interim head coach of West Indies'

West Indies have appointed Andre Coley as their interim coach for their men's team's upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Coley takes over from Phil Simmons, who resigned as head coach after West Indies crashed out in the first-round stage of the T20 World Cup in October.

Cricket West Indies has also confirmed that the contracts of assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Monty Desai have ended. The 48-year-old Coley, a former Jamaica wicketkeeper, is head coach of the CWI Academy program. He has previously served as head coach of the West Indies Under-19s, and as assistant coach of both the senior men's and women's teams. He was assistant coach under Simmons when West Indies won the Men's T20 World Cup in 2016, and assistant coach of Jamaica Tallawahs when they claimed the Caribbean Premier League title earlier this year.