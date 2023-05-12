Daren Sammy appointed West Indies head coach for ODIs and T20Is

St. John's (Antigua), May 12 Former captain Daren Sammy has been named West Indies' head coach for the two white-ball formats ODIs and T20Is , the Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Friday.

The board has also named former keeper-batter Andre Coley head coach for the Test and the 'A' teams. Coley starts off with the senior team in the home series against India in July.

According to CWI, the new Head Coaches were selected following an open and transparent interview process, and the appointments were confirmed following the CWI Board of Directors meeting on Thursday May 11.

Sammy's first assignment will be the three-match ODI Series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah in June, ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Coley's first assignment will be the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean in July.

"It will be a challenge but one that I'm ready for and excited about. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room. I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player: the passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket," Sammy said on his appointment.

"When I look around there is an abundance of talent, and what I saw in South Africa in the white ball matches under new captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell and the leadership provided by Andre Coley, there is great belief that we can do well. I'm looking forward to imparting my knowledge, my tactical acumen, my communication skills and my man-management skills. I get excited about putting the plans together and seeing the players execute them,'' he added.

Sammy comes into the role after having been the skipper of West Indies' two T20 World Cup winning sides (2012 and 2016). He has coaching experience in T20 leagues with PSL side Peshawar Zalmi as well as the CPL team St. Lucia Zouks.

Meanwhile, Coley comes with coaching experience at all levels of West Indies cricket, and was the interim coach of the side on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year.

"I am honoured to be appointed West Indies Men's Head Coach of the red-ball team after serving in the interim role on the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours," Coley said.

"I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities as we sharpen our focus on moving up the Test rankings, and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June 2025. I also look forward to working with all our stakeholders, deepening relationships and fostering a high-performance mindset.

I am also excited to be working closely with the 'A Team' as we seek to optimise opportunities for teams to play competitive cricket outside of our first-class competition and give players greater exposure to different conditions at the international level. I believe that my expertise in the use of analytics, my leadership style and technical knowledge along with collaborative efforts alongside Daren, will make a positive contribution to player development and team performances," he added.'

