Anshul Kamboj Bags His Maiden Test Wicket, Dismisses Ben Duckett for 94 in ENG vs IND 4th Test (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India debutant Anshul Kamboj picked up his first Test wicket on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford by removing England opener Ben Duckett for 94. The crucial breakthrough helped India bounce back after England’s strong start with the bat. Kamboj dismissed Duckett in the 39th over of England’s first innings. He bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off that rose sharply. Duckett tried to cut but was beaten by the extra bounce and edged the ball to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. The left-hander missed out on a century as he walked back after scoring 94 runs off 100 balls with 13 boundaries.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja provided India’s first breakthrough by getting rid of Zak Crawley for 84. Crawley hit 13 fours and one six during his 113-ball stay. The two wickets helped India fight back after a 166-run opening stand by England.

At stumps on Day 2, England were 225 for 2 with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease. India had earlier posted 358 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 58, KL Rahul made 46 and Sai Sudharsan contributed 61. Rishabh Pant batted with a foot injury and made 54. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar also chipped in with 41 and 27 respectively.

Ben Stokes led England’s bowling attack with a five-wicket haul while Jofra Archer took three wickets.

England lead the five-match series 2-1. They won the first Test at Headingley and the third at Lord’s. India won the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs.