Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli’s Dismissal in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma appeared visibly stunned after Virat Kohli was dismissed during the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Kohli, who opened the innings alongside Phil Salt, was dismissed in the 15th over after scoring 43 runs off 35 balls. His wicket was taken by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. The delivery was a short one that Kohli attempted to pull. However, he could not control the shot and top-edged the ball on the on-side. Omarzai ran in and completed a diving catch to send back the RCB star.

As soon as the catch was taken, television cameras cut to the stands where Anushka Sharma was seen reacting with disbelief. Her expression reflected the disappointment of the moment as Kohli's dismissal came at a crucial stage of the match.

Kohli had looked set after sharing important partnerships with Mayank Agarwal and Rajat Patidar. However he could not turn his start into a big score like the other top order batters. RCB finished with 190 for 9 in 20 overs.

Punjab Kings' bowlers delivered under pressure. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with three wickets for 40 runs, including three scalps in the final over. Kyle Jamieson also claimed three wickets for 48 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal finished with 1 for 37.

