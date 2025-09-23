Arshdeep Singh’s Epic Response to Haris Rauf’s Controversial Plane Crash Gesture After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Goes Viral (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Incident: India pacer Arshdeep Singh drew attention off the field after India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A video circulating on social media shows Arshdeep making an airplane with his hands and crashing it into his bottom. Fans saw it as a reply to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who had repeatedly taunted Indian supporters with a plane crash gesture and a controversial ‘6-0’ sign.

Watch Arshdeep Singh's Reply Here:

The gestures sparked debate in India because they were seen as a reference to Pakistan’s claims of downing Indian fighter jets during the four-day border conflict after Operation Sindoor in May.

Haris Rauf Controversial Plane Crash Gesture

Arshdeep Singh owned Haris Rauf & entire Pakistan but we failed to hype him😭



India chased down Pakistan’s 172-run target comfortably with more than an over to spare. The rivalry between the two sides has been intense in this tournament. Pakistan players have been trying to provoke India since the group stage, when Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India’s win to Indian armed forces and refused to shake hands with the opponents.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out - we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," said the India captain at the post-match presentation.

Rauf was not the only player involved in controversial gestures. Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century with a gun-firing gesture and later said he did not care about how people viewed it.

India will now face Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The top two teams from the Super Four will qualify for the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.