Ashes, 4th Test: Khawaja's memorable ton puts Australia in driver's seat (Stumps, Day 2)

Usman Khawaja scored a memorable century as Australia gained an upper hand against England on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

At stumps, England's score read 13/0-- trailing by 403 runs. Haseeb Hameed (2*) and Zak Crawley (2*) are currently unbeaten at the crease for the visitors.

Trailing by 416, England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley ensured that the visitors do not lose any wicket before the close of play on Day 2.

Earlier, resuming the final session at 321/6, Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins added 10 more runs to the total before Cummins (24) was scalped by Stuart Broad. This was Broad's fourth wicket in the innings.

Mitchell Starc then came out to the middle and along with Khawaja, the duo frustrated the England bowlers. Both batters put on 67 runs for the eighth wicket, and this stand was finally broken by Broad as he bowled Khawaja (137). As a result of this wicket, Broad registered his 19th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

In the end, Australia declared their innings at 416/8. Khawaja was the top scorer for Australia while Broad was the leading wicket-taker for England.

Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d (Usman Khawaja 137, Steve Smith 67; Stuart Broad 5-101); England 13/0 (Haseeb Hameed 2*, Zak Crawley 2*; Mitchell Starc 0-4).

( With inputs from ANI )

