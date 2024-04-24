Maheep Kapoor treats fans with sneak peek into Sydney trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Bollywood's 'Fabulous Wives' Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni, and Seema Sajdeh recently went on a trip to Sydney, Australia for a meet and greet with their fans.

Maheep took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of their memorable trip with her followers.

Her post included several pictures and videos.

In the first picture, the B-town ladies pose together on stairs, exuding grace and style in their fashionable outfits.

The following two images show Maheep dressed casually, posing against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Moreover, there are snapshots of the group having a good time at the bridge.

A video depicts Maheep capturing moments of her girl gang from inside the car, enjoying themselves.

Another video shows Maheep looking gorgeous in a cream mirror work blazer set.

Maheep captioned the post, "Fabulous us take on Sydney, AU...and it was amazing!"

Fans filled the comments section with love and admiration for the quartet.

A user wrote, "Oh my gosh! I love you ladies so much."

Another user commented, "Awesome click."

Now, the OG Bollywood wives, Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana and Seema are in Singapore.

The show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' focuses on the personal and professional journeys of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

It first aired on November 27, 2020, on Netflix, and its second season premiered on September 2, 2022.

