Ashes: Australia names all-out pace attack for 4th Test at Manchester against England

Manchester [UK], July 18 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Australia would make changes for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester on Wednesday.

Australia are going in with an all-out pace attack at Old Trafford for the crucial fourth Test of the Ashes series.

On the eve of the crucial match, the Australian captain confirmed that Josh Hazlewood would make his return to the starting XI at the expense of Scott Boland, who has had an ordinary run in the series.

Todd Murphy has also made way for allrounder Cameron Green while Mitchell Marsh has retained his place in the XI.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will lead the pace attack with Marsh and Green playing the support role. Part-time spinners are available in the squad in the form of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

"Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top order will stay the same. Part of the conversation is how do two allrounders fit in, is spin going to be important this week," said Cummins ahead of the Test as quoted by ICC.

Meanwhile, England too have confirmed their XI for the fourth Test with James Anderson set to return for Ollie Robinson in the only change from the winning team that played at Headingley last week.

Australia XI for the fourth Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood

England XI for the fourth Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

