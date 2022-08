Hardik Pandya starred once again with both bat and ball to guide India on the cusp of a famous win in the Asia Cup. India put up an efficient bowling performance to dismiss Pakistan for 147 runs.

However, Pakistan responded well with the ball by keeping India in check by taking wickets at regular intervals. India lost four wickets before Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a crucial partnership to help India start their Asia Cup campaign with a morale boosting win.