Asia Cup 2025: Sediqullah Atal’s 73, Azmatullah Omarzai's 53 Power Afghanistan to 188/6 vs Hong Kong

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan posted 188 for six in their 20 overs after captain Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat in the T20I match against Hong Kong. The innings started on a shaky note as Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed for one and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for eight. Sediqullah Atal steadied the side with a fluent 73 from 52 balls that included six fours and three sixes.

He shared a 51-run stand with Mohammad Nabi, who scored 33 off 26 deliveries. Nabi struck three fours and one six before falling. Gulbadin Naib added only five runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai then lifted the scoring rate with a blistering knock. He hit 53 off just 21 balls with five sixes and two fours.

For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah and Ayush Shukla took two wickets each.