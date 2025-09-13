Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Begin Campaign With 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets on Saturday, September 13, in their opening game of the ongoing Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. Pathum Nissanka scored a quick 50 off 34 balls, while Kamil Mishara’s crucial 46 off 32 balls helped the Lankans chase down 140 runs in just 14.4 overs.

Batting first, Bangladesh managed 139 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. They lost early wickets, with two batsmen dismissed for ducks in the opening two overs. By 9.5 overs, Bangladesh were struggling at 53/5. However, a steady partnership between Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain helped them reach a respectable total.

Bangladesh’s top order crumbled against Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling attack. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon failed to score before being dismissed cheaply. Nuwan Thushara dismissed Tanzid, while Dushmantha Chameera got rid of Emon. Towhid Hridoy was run out soon after, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 9/3. They crawled to 30/3 at the end of the powerplay. Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan also departed quickly, deepening the crisis at 53/5.

Also Read | IND vs PAK 2025: Men in Blue Sweat it Out in Nets Ahead of Asia Cup Clash With Pakistan Tomorrow.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers dominated, led by star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned from a hamstring injury to take two key wickets. Pacers Thushara and Chameera provided strong support, picking up one wicket each while maintaining miserly figures. Both pacers finished with 1/17 from their four overs, including a maiden, while Hasaranga ended with 2/25.

With this dominant win, Sri Lanka made a strong start to their Asia Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Pakistan will take on India in their second match of the tournament at Dubai on Sunday.