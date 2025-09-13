IND vs PAK 2025: Men in Blue Sweat it Out in Nets Ahead of Asia Cup Clash With Pakistan Tomorrow

India will take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Blue looked determined and upbeat as they hit the nets ahead of the big match. A video shared by news agency IANS shows the batting and catching practice session held in the afternoon, with pace bowler Mohammed Siraj seen doing catch practice.

Dubai, UAE: Indian cricket team training session during the ongoing Asia Cup pic.twitter.com/iZDNTGgg2w — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2025

Both teams enter the contest after overwhelming wins against under-rated teams UAE and Hong Kong, but India and Pakistan head into the clash with contrasting fortunes since the last World Cup. While Pakistan have struggled to show its performance, India’s deadly mix of explosive batters and world-class bowlers makes them the favourites once again.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 – Predicted Playing XIs

India probable XI vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan probable XI vs India: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.