IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: First Five Players Must Perform to Beat Pakistan, Says Suryakumar Yadav’s Childhood Coach

Ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, the match has sparked political debates and criticism. The game, scheduled for Sunday, has drawn sharp reactions as it comes less than five months after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s childhood coach, Ashok Aswalkar, said there is no fear in the Indian team and that they are performing better in the T20I format. Speaking to news agency IANS, Aswalkar said that India’s first four to five players must deliver strong performances to secure victory against Pakistan.

“It does not matter who is playing against us. We just have to play our game. There will be no pressure on Surya since he has already captained the team several times,” Aswalkar said.

“There is a big match ahead of us (India vs Pakistan), but we have to play our own game. It doesn’t matter who is in front of us. If our first four to five players perform well, we can post a good total of around 200,” he added.

A total of eight countries are participating in the ongoing Asia Cup, which began on September 9. The India vs Pakistan clash will take place at 8 pm tomorrow and is considered the tournament’s most anticipated face-off. Both teams are strong contenders for the Super Four stage and may face each other again. If they progress to the finals, fans could witness a third encounter between the arch-rivals.