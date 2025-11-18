Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Pakistan A Beat UAE by 9 Wickets, Chase Target in Just 5.2 Overs (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan A cruised to a commanding nine-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in a one-sided contest at the DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Chasing a modest target of 60, Pakistan A reached 61 for one in just 5.2 overs.

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan A’s bowlers dominated from the start. Sufiyan Muqeem claimed three wickets for 12 runs in four overs. Ahmed Daniyal and Maaz Sadaqat took two wickets each, restricting UAE to 59 in 18 overs. Syed Muhammad Haider Shah scored 20 runs, the only notable contribution for UAE. Three batters – Babar Hayat, Muhammad Arfan and Muhammad Rohid – were dismissed without scoring.

In reply, Pakistan A’s chase was swift. Mohammad Naeem fell early for six, but Maaz Sadaqat struck a rapid 37 off 15 balls with four fours and three sixes. Ghazi Ghori supported with 16 not out off 12 balls. Pakistan A completed the target comfortably and strengthened their net run rate in the tournament.

Group B Points Table After Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates Match (November 18, 2025)