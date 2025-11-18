Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Match

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table After Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Match: Bangladesh A strengthened their position at the top of Group A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 after an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan A on Monday, November 18, 2025. Chasing 79, Bangladesh A reached the target in 13.3 overs. Ripon Mondol and Rakibul Hasan bowled well to dismantle Afghanistan’s top and middle order. Zawad Abrar and Mahidul Islam Ankon finished the chase with an unbeaten 55-run partnership. Bangladesh A now have four points from two matches and a net run rate of 4.079. Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are on two points each. Hong Kong remains without points after two losses.

2️⃣ in 2️⃣ for the Tigers! A splendid bowling effort coupled with some handy knocks have powered Bangladesh 'A' to a thumping win against Afghanistan 'A' 🇧🇩#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025#BANvAFG#ACCpic.twitter.com/3DGB73yB2w — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 17, 2025

Group A Points Table After Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan (November 18, 2025)

Team Played Won Lost Drawn NRR Points Recent Form Bangladesh A (Q) 2 2 0 0 4.079 4 W W Sri Lanka A 2 1 1 0 1.341 2 W L Afghanistan A 2 1 1 0 -1.182 2 L W Hong Kong, China 2 0 2 0 -4.618 0 L L

In Group B, Pakistan A continue to lead with two wins from two matches. India A and Oman have two points each. United Arab Emirates are yet to win a match.

Read Also | How Can India A Qualify for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semifinals After Loss to Pakistan A?

Group B Points Table After India A vs Pakistan A Match (November 16, 2025)

Team Played Won Lost Drawn NRR Points Recent Form Pakistan A (Q) 2 2 0 0 2.81 4 W W India A 2 1 1 0 2.245 2 L W Oman 2 1 1 0 -0.975 2 W L United Arab Emirates 2 0 2 0 -3.725 0 L L

Bangladesh A and Pakistan A have already secured semifinal spots. Other teams will aim to recover in upcoming matches to stay in contention.