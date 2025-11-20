Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals Full Schedule: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venue, Squads & LIVE Streaming Details

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals Full Schedule: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has reached the semifinal stage in Doha after a tight group round. India A, Pakistan A, Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A moved ahead with steady performances in their matches. The four sides will now fight for a spot in the title clash. India A will face Bangladesh A at 3 PM IST in the first semifinal. Pakistan A will meet Sri Lanka A in the second semifinal at 8 PM IST. Both matches will be played on Friday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The final will take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinals begin?

The semifinal matches will be played on Friday, November 21.

Where will the matches take place?

Both matches will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Where to watch the telecast?

The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India A: Jitesh Sharma (captain and wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wicketkeeper), Suyash Sharma.

Pakistan A: Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Naeem, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (captain), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (captain), Md Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wicketkeeper), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md Abdul Gaffar.

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (captain), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.