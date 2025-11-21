AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs England Match in India

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: England won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series against Australia at Perth Stadium. The match begins Friday and will run until Tuesday, November 25. Fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports Network or live stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

Just waking up? 😴



Confirmation of the news from the middle... pic.twitter.com/wI8o1p9VhA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 21, 2025

Live Streaming Info and Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Dates: Friday, November 21 to Tuesday, November 25

Toss Time: 7:20 am IST

Match Start Time: 7:50 am IST

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar mobile app and website

Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

The Ultimate Urn! 🏆🔥



Emgland legend Sir Alastair Cook & Aussie legend Justin Langer carry the Ashes crystal urn in the middle at Perth! 😍#AUSvENG | THE ASHES | 1st Test | LIVE NOW 👉🏻 https://t.co/8oO6xoR7Gipic.twitter.com/KaqswJg6df — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 21, 2025

England captain Ben Stokes said the team aimed to put runs on the board and build momentum. He spoke of the long preparation for the series and the excitement among players and support staff. "We’re going to have a bat. (Was it a tough decision?) You take in as much information as you can, especially at a venue that doesn’t host a lot of cricket. We’ll try to get some runs on the board and see where we are at the end of it. It’s been a long build-up, as it always is before an Ashes series. Now that we’re finally here, the whole group - players, support staff, and I’m sure all our fans out here feel exactly the same. We can’t wait to get going. As always, a lot of hard work, determination, everything that goes into preparing for a big tour. We’ve got a clear goal of what we want to achieve out here. From the 12 we named, Bash misses out. We’re going with four seamers, and of course I’ll roll my arm over now and again. It was just about waiting. Me and Baz like to take our time with selection, making sure all discussions are had and we’re going with the right feel. That’s the team we've decided on. Really excited (to see Wood and Archer together). Woody’s had a bit of time out with injury but he’s over that now; he’s worked incredibly hard for a long period. He’s absolutely raring to go, and so are Joff and the rest of the lads this week," he said after winning the toss.

Australia captain Steven Smith said the decision to field four seamers was due to the pitch conditions and cracks expected to appear. "I would have had a bat as well. Hopefully it seams all over the place this morning. I think the cracks will come into play, they seem to every year. That was probably the rationale behind batting first. If we get the ball in the right areas this morning, there’ll definitely be enough in it. Obviously they’re big losses (Cummins and Hazlewood), but we’ve got to deal with what we’ve got. We’ve still got a couple of quality performers. Scott Boland, every time he’s had an opportunity, he’s been outstanding. And Brendan Doggett’s been amazing in Shield cricket for the last few years; he fully deserves this opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys go about their business today. (Is he working on his coin toss?) A bit better than last week, wasn’t it? Unfortunately it landed on the wrong side, but at least we got it in the air this time," Smith said.

Australia vs England, 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26 Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

HERE WE GO 🤩



The Australian XI for the first Ashes Test in Perth 👇 pic.twitter.com/6lXwDZ7hBe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 20, 2025

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood