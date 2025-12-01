AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs England Match in India

Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia will face England in the third Test of The Ashes 2025 at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The visitors are already 0-2 down in the series and will need to avoid a third straight defeat to keep their hopes alive. Regular captain Pat Cummins returns after missing the first two matches. Experienced spinner Nathan Lyon is also back in the squad. Their return strengthens the home side and puts added pressure on England. The visitors have included Josh Tongue, whose bowling style may suit the pitch at Adelaide Oval. The match will begin at 5 a.m. IST on December 17. Fans can watch live coverage on the Star Sports Network and stream online via JioHotstar.

Australia vs England 3rd Test - Live Streaming Info

Match: 3rd Test, The Ashes 2025, Australia vs England

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Start Time: 5 AM IST on December 17, 2025

Live Coverage: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: JioHotstar

Playing XIs:

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Australia have announced their XI for the third Test in Adelaide 👀



Full XI: https://t.co/Yi0w7ANPFvpic.twitter.com/xGN43O904y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2025

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

⬅️ Gus Atkinson

➡️ Josh Tongue



We've made one change to our starting XI for the third Test in Adelaide 📋 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 15, 2025

Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Beau Webster

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir