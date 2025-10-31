AUS vs IND, 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Australia to Bowl First Against Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India; Check Playing XIs

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to field first against India in the second T20 International of the India tour of Australia 2025 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Both teams entered the contest looking for their first win after the series opener in Canberra was abandoned due to rain.
After winning the toss, Marsh said the surface looked good for batting and expressed hope it would remain consistent throughout the match. He confirmed one change in the playing XI, with Matthew Short replacing Josh Philippe.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he was happy to bat first and expressed confidence in his team’s approach. "We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket (aggressive) we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team," SKY said.
AUS vs IND 2nd T20I Playing XIs
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.