AUS vs IND 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘Pooja Karni Padegi’ Gesture Goes Viral After India Lose Yet Another Toss (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav once again brought laughter to the field during the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. His funny reaction after losing yet another toss has taken social media by storm. When Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first, Suryakumar jokingly turned to his teammates and acted as if he was performing a “pooja,” saying that only divine help could break India’s ongoing toss curse. His gesture left the commentators, fans and even match referee Jeff Crowe in splits. The clip of the moment quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Watch Video Here:

India’s bad luck with the toss continues this year as they have now lost 16 tosses in men’s international matches, including 18 consecutives in ODIs and eight in T20Is. On the other hand, Marsh has kept up his perfect record, winning his 19th toss in T20Is and choosing to chase for the 19th time in a row.

At the toss, Suryakumar said, “We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket (aggressive) we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team.”

Marsh said, “We are going to bowl first. (Pitch) Looks a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change - Short comes in for Philippe.”

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood