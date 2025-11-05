AUS vs IND 4th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Australia vs India Match in Gold Coast?

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team: India will take on Australia in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at Carrara Oval on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The series is tied 1-1 after three games. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, bounced back strongly in Hobart after losing the second T20 in Melbourne. Key performances from Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar helped India post a win in the previous match.

Hello, The Gold Coast 👋



𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, ft. our next stop in the #AUSvIND T20I Series 📍#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/MdlQLtPsR9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2025

Gold Coast Weather Forecast

Weather in Gold Coast is expected to remain partly cloudy on Thursday. Temperatures may range between 16 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity is likely to reach around 70 percent. Winds are expected at 10 km per hour.

Rain is not forecast during the game, so conditions should be suitable for a full match. The fourth T20I could give either side an advantage in the series before the final clash.

Predicted India XI

Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Predicted Australia XI

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman.

The match will begin at 1:45 p.m. IST. Fans can watch the game live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports network.