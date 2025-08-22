AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI: Australia Bowl Out South Africa for 277 in Mackay, Matthew Breetzke Shines With 88

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia made a strong comeback in the second ODI against South Africa by bowling out the visitors for 277 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Friday, August 22, 2025. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was rested for workload management. Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second over. Australia’s bowlers were sharp with the new ball. Josh Hazlewood and debutant Xavier Bartlett put pressure on the top order. Despite their efforts, Matthew Breetzke played a strong innings, scoring 88 off 78 balls. Tristan Stubbs added 74 off 87 deliveries, helping South Africa post a competitive total on a slow, two-paced pitch.

Breetzke equaled the world record for most consecutive fifties from debut.

Australia will aim to chase the target and level the series after South Africa had won the first ODI by nearly 100 runs.

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Ryan Rickelton (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi