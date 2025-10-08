AUS-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Beth Mooney, Alana King Guide Australia to 221/9 Against Pakistan

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Beth Mooney scored a fluent 109 from 114 balls as Australia Women recovered from 76 for seven to post 221 for nine in their ICC Women’s World Cup match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Mooney first added 39 runs for the eighth wicket with Kim Garth, who scored 11. She then stitched a record 106-run ninth wicket partnership with Alana King, who struck her maiden half-century, remaining unbeaten on 51. The partnership is now the highest for the ninth or lower wicket in Women’s ODIs.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu took three wickets for 37 runs. Skipper Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim claimed two wickets each, while Sadia Iqbal picked one.

Full Scorecard: Australia 221/9 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 109, Alana King 51 not out; Nashra Sandhu 3/37, Fatima Sana 2/49, Rameen Shamim 2/29).

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt