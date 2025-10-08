AUS-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Australia; Check Playing 11s

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Australia’s last match against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain. The five-time champions began the tournament with a comfortable win over New Zealand. Pakistan is still searching for its first win after losses to Bangladesh and India.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said the pitch looks dry and conditions favour spinners. “Going to bowl first. Conditions suit spinners and pitch looks very dry. Will try to execute better plans today. Aliya Riaz is out and Eyman Fatima is in. She's a powerhitter,” Sana said.

Read Also | ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said she was looking forward to batting. "Was looking to have a bat anyway. Two changes: Wareham and Schutt back in. Darcie Brown and Molineux out. We knew Soph was going to have to be managed throughout the tournament," Healy said.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

Fatima Sana has won the toss & PAK 🇵🇰 will bowl first 🏏



Two top teams. One epic showdown! Who’s coming out on top today? ⚡



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/aday2i3Y4v#CWC25 👉 #AUSvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/nb1UqV8KDl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2025

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt