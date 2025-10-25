Australia Beat South Africa by 7 Wickets, Set to Face India in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Leg-spinner Alana King produced a career-best performance to help Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets in their Women’s World Cup match on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Australia chose to bowl first and bowled South Africa out for a low 97 in 24 overs. King took seven wickets for 18 runs from her seven overs. Megan Schutt (1/21), Kim Garth (1/21) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/19) shared the remaining wickets.

In reply, Australia reached the target in 16.5 overs. Beth Mooney scored 42 and Georgia Voll remained 38 not out to guide the chase.

For South Africa, skipper Laura Wolvaardt made 31, Sinalo Jafta scored 29 and Nadine de Klerk added 14.

Following the defeat, South Africa will play England in the first semi-final at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, on October 29. Australia will face India in the second semi-final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on October 30. The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the final on November 2.

