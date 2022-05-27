Australia bids emotional good-bye to Andrew Symonds after car crash tragedy



Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds was remembered as a rare cricket talent and "mischievous character" at a public memorial in the north Queensland city of Townsville on Friday.Symonds, who played 238 internationals, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009, died at the age of 46 after rolling his car off a road near Townsville this month. Former team mates and cricket greats paid tribute at the city's Riverway. Stadium, where hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the player nicknamed 'Roy'.

It followed a private funeral where a cricket bat, fishing rod, crab pot and a number of hats were placed alongside the timber coffin, local media reported."The service was just simply beautiful. In its entirety, it was full of sadness, but just such wonderful beautiful memories of a guy that just gave so much of himself to so many people unconditionally," Gilchrist told reporters.He also played many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting and was a top-rate fielder who played a key part in Australia's back-to-back 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007."Great bloke, great teammate," said former Australia skipper Ponting, who selected Symonds for the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, where he scored a masterly 143 not out in their opening match."If I'm picking a team tomorrow in a Test match, one-dayer or a T20 he is in my team every day of the week."He would do anything if it meant saving one run or giving his mates a better chance of winning the game. You could say that about him every time he took the field."Domestically, Symonds played for Queensland for 17 seasons while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

