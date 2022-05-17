'My heart is broken': Andrew Symonds' sister pens emotional note, visits accident site

Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds' sister Louise left an emotional note at his accident site after her brother passed away on Saturday, 14 May. On Sunday, Symonds' sister visited the accident spot and left a handwritten note. In the emotional letter, Louise wrote that her heart was "broken" after Symonds' demise, adding that she would always love her brother. Symonds passed away in a car accident in Townsville when he lost control of his vehicle and the car veered off the road. According to reports, bystanders rushed to the accident site but were not able to save the former Australian cricketer, who succumbed to his injuries. “Gone far too soon!“ Rest in peace Andrew. I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you, my brother,” the note read.

The Queensland Police are currently investigating the matter and will be preparing a report on the incident. As per Channel 9, there were a lot of brake marks on the road from where the 46-year-old's car veered off before it rolled. Police are also probing why Symonds' car swerved off the road. Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled. Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said the sport had lost "another of its very best". "Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history," he added. The all-rounder was also part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 2003 and 2007.Representing Australia from 1998 to 2009, Symonds played 26 Tests, 93 T20s and 198 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In ODIs, the all-rounder was particularly lethal, with 5,088 runs and 133 wickets to his name. In Tests, Symonds scored 1,462 runs and scalped 24 wickets, while in T20s, he made 2141 and picked up 52 wickets .Symonds was also part of the Indian Premier League in its initial years. After three seasons with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, he was part of Mumbai Indians for one season.