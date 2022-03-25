Australia to tour Sri Lanka for in June after five years



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Australia will be touring the island nation for a series across all formats in June later this year. The team from down under is currently on a tour to Pakistan featuring in the ongoing Test series and will also be playing three ODIs and a one-off T20I. The tour starts on June 7 with a couple of T20Is at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the teams move to Kandy for the third T20I and the first two ODIs. The teams return to Colombo for the remaining ODIs and then move to Galle for the marquee Test series which starts on June 29. The last time Australia visited Sri Lanka, they were blanked 3-0 in the Tests.

"We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after 5 years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka,'' said Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket. "The T20 Series will help our preparations for the T20I World Cup, whilst the Test and ODI segments are also competitions of immense value for us, as we aim to move through the ICC World Test Championship rankings and also gearing up for the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023,'' further added De Silva. The Test series will play a huge role in Australia finalising their position in the top two of the points table of the World Test Championship (WTC).