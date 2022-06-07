Sean Abbott ruled out of Sri Lanka tour due to fractured finger

Sean Abbott is all set to miss the Sri Lanka tour after suffering injury in his finger. The Sunrisers pacer who played both white-ball formats for Australia on their most recent series in Pakistan, is heading home after a net bowler struck him on the hand and fractured his left index finger at training this week.The 30-year-old was only in Australia’s T20I squad for the tour beginning Tuesday evening but was expected to stay on with the A side that is playing two 50-over games and two four-day matches in Colombo and Hambantota.

Australia have not named a replacement for Abbott in the T20 squad. Jhye Richardson is the reserve fast bowler. Cricket in Sri Lanka was played mostly in empty stadiums for two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, although a 50 per cent capacity crowd was allowed in for the test series against the West Indies in Galle last December. The series will get started on Tuesday with a T20 match at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, and will be the first time Sri Lankan fans are allowed into venues for a limited-overs matches since the pandemic started.

