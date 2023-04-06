IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians name Riley Meredith as replacement for injured pacer Jhye Richardson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Mumbai Indians (MI) announced on Thursday that Australia pacer Riley Meredith will replace compatriot Jhye Richardson, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a hamstring injury.

His replacement, Australian fast bowler, Riley Meredith has played 5 T20Is picking up 8 wickets that includes a three-wicket haul. He has represented the Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians in the previous editions of the IPL.

He joins MI for Rs 1.5 Crore. In 13 IPL matches throughout his career from 2021 onwards, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 33.75 and an economy rate of 9.00. His best bowling figures in the league are 2/24.

Mumbai Indians started their IPL campaign with an eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match.

MI, the five-time champions will face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 8.

