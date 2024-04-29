Mumbai Faces Second Heatwave of Season, IMD Issues Warning as City Sizzles at 38 Degrees Celsius

Mumbai and its nearby areas witnessed heatwave conditions for the second time in Summer 2024, with temperatures soaring to 38.1 degrees Celsius in the city. Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heatwave will remain, as temperatures in Mumbai are likely to oscillate between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius until Tuesday (April 30).

Also Read | Heat Wave: Maharashtra Records Temperature Over 40 Degrees Celsius on April 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heatwave will remain, as temperatures in Mumbai are likely to oscillate between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius until Tuesday. The IMD Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperatures of 38.1 degrees on Sunday, April 28, which was 4.4 degrees above normal and the second-highest for the month so far.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory were 34.4 degrees on Sunday, which was one degree above normal and slightly higher than what was recorded a day ago. On April 27, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 33 degrees and 36.6 degrees, respectively.

Also Read | Two die of sunstroke in Kerala, heat alert sounded in parts of state.

According to the weather bureau, the city, as well as Thane and Raigad, are set to reel under a heatwave throughout Monday, following which a yellow warning for hot and humid conditions has been sounded until Tuesday.

"The temperature in Thane will remain around 40 degrees," director of IMD Sunil Kamble told The Indian Express.

“The city is experiencing this spike owing to a combination of developments. We are already receiving north-easterly winds that increase the temperature. Besides, there is wind discontinuity and a high-pressure area over part of Maharashtra. Therefore, until Monday, the temperatures will remain above 37 degrees, which is why a heatwave alert has been issued,” he said.