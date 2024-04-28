Two die of sunstroke in Kerala, heat alert sounded in parts of state

Thiruvananthapuram, April 28 Two people lost their lives due to sunstroke in Kerala, it was confirmed on Sunday while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared an alert for some parts of the state.

The deceased were identified as E. Lakshmi, 90, of Palakkad, and U.M. Viswanathan, 53, of Chokli in Kannur district.

Lakshmi was found in a canal in Elapully with burn injuries on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed. Her post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday revealed that she died of sunstroke.

Viswanathan was admitted to a hospital due to uneasiness and nausea after he suffered burn injuries while he was digging a well. He also died on Sunday and the death was also attributed to sunstroke.

A heat wave warning was announced for Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur districts till Monday evening.

In Palakkad, the temperature rose by 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The Kerala government has announced a week's holiday for Anganwadi centres in the state due to the high temperatures in the state, and the State Disaster Management Authority has advised the people to guard themselves from heatstroke and asked people to stay indoors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor