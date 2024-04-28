Heat Wave: Maharashtra Records Temperature Over 40 Degrees Celsius on April 28

The intensity of the heat wave in Maharashtra is steadily rising. On Sunday, 28th April, Maharashtra recorded temperature as high as 40 degrees Celsius and above.

According to IMD predictions, the heat wave is expected to persist in the coming days. The head of IMD from Pune shared the exact temperatures, with Jalgaon, Sholapur, and Nashik recording the highest temperatures at 42-43 degrees Celsius, while Matheran and Santacruz experienced relatively lower temperatures at 38 degrees.

Here are the City Wise Temperature.

City Temperature SANGLI 41°C Thane 40.8 CH SAMBAJI NGR 40.7 SHOLAPUR 43.7 NANDED 42.8 NASHIK 41.2 PARBHANI 41.8 KOLHAPUR 40.2 PUNE 41.3 BARAMATI 40.9

UDGIR 40.4

MATHERAN 39 SANTACRUZ 38.1 JALGAON 42.2

The Konkan region of Maharashtra continues to remain Hot & Humid. In coming the intensity of heat wave is going to increase. IMD has issued high heatwave alert and issued advisory to be careful and stay hydrated while going out.